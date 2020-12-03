Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (C) on December 3 received a high-ranking delegation of the National Police Agency of the Republic of Korea (RoK) led by Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong . (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on December 3 received a high-ranking delegation of the National Police Agency of the Republic of Korea (RoK) led by Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong.

The delegation is on a Vietnam visit to attend the third Vietnam-RoK Vice-Ministerial Meeting on Police Cooperation and to review phase one of a project to enhance criminal science capability of Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

At the meeting, Binh voiced his delight at the thriving cooperation between the MPS and the RoK’s police agency. He thanked the NPA for its support in the implementation of the phase two of the project to enhance Vietnam's criminal science capability and another one to set up an electronic shooting range for the police in HCM City.

He asked the NPA to roll out other projects to help Vietnam and the MPS enhance capacity against all types of criminals, thereby ensuring security and safety for citizens, businesses and important political events of the two countries.

The Deputy PM affirmed that the Vietnamese Government is committed to protecting and supporting RoK citizens living and working in the country, and asking the RoK Government and the NPA to provide assistance to Vietnamese living in the RoK.

Binh also underlined the Vietnamese Government’s support for promoting the countries’ collaboration in anti-crime activities and asked the MPS and NPA to bolster sharing of information and experience in the fields, especially in tackling non-traditional ones and terrorists.

Vietnam has created favourable conditions for experts and skilled technicians of the RoK in entering the country and will promptly devise a flexible mechanism for quarantine and COVID-19 testing.

In reply, Kim informed his host on the outcomes of his talks with Minister of Public Security of Vietnam Gen. To Lam and the third Vietnam-RoK Vice-Ministerial Meeting on Police Cooperation.

He expressed his hope that Vietnam will further reform procedures and shorten processing time for immigration procedures, and resume flights linking the two countries.

He repeated a proposal put forth at the talks with Minister To Lam regarding the mutual recognition of each other’s driving licence, which is expected to facilitate the daily lives of people of both countries.

Vietnam is a key partner in the new Southern Policy of the RoK Government while the East Asia nation is the leading investor, trade partner and official development assistance provider of Vietnam, as well as the top recipient of Vietnamese migrant workers./.