He said that the localities should consider piloting home quarantine under supervision for F1 cases if their quarantine facilities become overload.



She said that as of May 20, Bac Ninh has detected 371 COVID-19 cases in eight districts and Bac Ninh city, including six in IPs.

Bac Ninh IPs have nearly 500,000 workers, she said, adding that the locality’s testing capacity is still below the requirement.



However, Bac Ninh is determined to avoid the closure of IPs by applying strict preventive and control measures, Giang stressed.

Meanwhile, Bac Giang reported that the number of infections will rise in coming days, but all in quarantine facilities.