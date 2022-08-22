Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) –The Government Office has issued an announcement on Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai’s conclusions at a meeting on interest rate support package in accordance with the Government’s Decree No.31/2022/ND-CP dated May 20.



The announcement said after nearly three months, the disbursement of the package remains limited.



The Deputy PM assigned the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to work closely with ministries and agencies concerned to review the Decree, the SBV’s Circular and guidelines, ensuring they are in line with the National Assembly’s Resolution No.43/2022/QH15 and the Government’s Report on fiscal and monetary policies in support of the socio-economic recovery and development programme.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (Photo: VNA)

In case any too strict regulations are discovered, they must report to competent agencies for revision.



He called for raising awareness of commercial banks, businesses, cooperatives and business households about the package, as well as establishing inter-sectoral working groups led by the SBV to grasp situation at commercial banks and tackle difficulties faced by them during the process./.