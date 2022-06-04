Business MoIT to authenticate e-contracts from June The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has created the necessary legal framework for the authentication of electronic contracts in Vietnam and is ready to grant operating licences to authenticators from June.

Business Vietjet launches direct flights between Hanoi/HCM City and Mumbai Vietjet on June 4 officially inaugurated two direct routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi of Vietnam with Mumbai – the financial and economic centre and the biggest city of India.

Business Vietnam approves strategy on foreign investment cooperation by 2030 Vietnam aims to raise the proportion of registered foreign investment flows from certain countries and territories to over 70 percent in the 2021 - 2025 period and 75 percent in 2026 - 2030.

Business Legally produced wood to boost furniture exports to US: VIFORES Vietnam must promote the trade of legally produced wood and avoid illegal sources to secure a firm foothold in the US furniture market, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Timber & Forest Products Association (VIFORES) Do Xuan Lap.