Travel Tourism development must take into account COVID-19 situation: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to work with cities and provinces on post-COVID-19 tourism recovery scenarios.

Travel Ca Mau stimulating tourism post-COVID-19 The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the southernmost Ca Mau province said on July 6 that it is stimulating tourism after COVID-19 has been under control.

Society Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas The Government has issued Decree No 75/2020/ND-CP with detailed regulations on adopting the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, also known as Immigration Law 2019, which aims to attract foreign investment.