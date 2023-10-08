Dien Bien expects to receive WIPO training on IP
At the working session between Dien Bien province's delegation and WIPO officials. (Photo: VNA)Geneva (VNA) – A working delegation from the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, led by head of the provincial Party Committee's Board for Mass Mobilisation and President of the province’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Lo Van Mung, had a working session with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) as part of their trip to Switzerland from October 4-7.
Briefing WIPO officials of the province’s activities to promote intellectual property (IP), Mung said Dien Bien has paid due attention to and issued various policies on IP development which has played an important role in developing local fields with typical products.
The province has approved a project to carry out the IP strategy until 2030, he said, suggesting WIPO, through the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, open online training courses on IP so as to equip Vietnamese officicals, including those from Dien Bien, with necessary knowledge on IP management.
He took this occasion to invite WIO leaders and experts to visit Dien Bien and experience local culture and products.
Andrew Michael Ong, WIPO Director of the Division for Asia and the Pacific, introduced the Dien Bien delegation measures to build local brands.
He also highlighted WIPO’s policies to promote local tourism in tandem with IP protection and development.
Meanwhile, Altaye Tedla, head of the WIPO Academy’s Distance Learning Programme said that WIPO stands ready to provide and share documents on building local brands with Dien Bien province, while introducing several models that WIPO has supported to develop.
During their stay in Switzerland, the delegation also had a meeting with David Fernandez, a representative from the University for Peace, and Hiba Qasas, Executive Director of the Principles for Peace Foundation, during which they discussed the possibility for coordination to organise activities to mark the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory and the Geneva Accords 1954./.