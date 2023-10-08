Politics Vietnam concerned over conflict between Hamas and Israel: Spokesperson Vietnam has kept a close watch on, and been concerned over the escalating conflict between Hamas forces and Israel that has resulted in many casualties for civilians, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 8.

Politics CPV constitutes development model for Latin American parties: PT leader The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is always a model of development for many political parties in Latin America, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez has said.

Politics Party Central Committee discusses ways to improve contingent of intellectuals Members of the Party Central Committee have made proposals to build a contingent of intellectuals that can meet the requirements of national development in the new period and in the context of globalisation, at the committee’s 8th plenum held from October 2-8.

Politics Party Central Committee’s 8th plenum wraps up The 13th Party Central Committee concluded its 8th plenum on October 8 morning, with all of its agenda completed after seven working days.