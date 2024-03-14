Dien Bien Phu Victory - encouragement for national liberation movements: Brazilian scholar
The Dien Bien Phu Victory had a strong impact on the struggle against colonialism of peoples around the world, according to General Secretary of the Brazil–Vietnam Friendship Association Pedro De Oliveira.
On the afternoon of May 7, 1954, the flag of the Vietnam People's Army is raised on the roof of General De Castries' bunker, marking the victory of the historic Dien Bien Phu campaign (File photo: VNA)
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the victory (May 7), Oliveira emphasised that thanks to the encouragement from the glorious victory of the Vietnamese people over the French army, from 1954 to the late 60s of the last century, more than 40 nations gained independence from colonialism.
The victory was the convergence of many factors, including the leadership role of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the great strategic vision of President Ho Chi Minh and the commanding role of General Vo Nguyen Giap, said Oliviera who has many years researching Vietnam’s history.
Regarding Vietnam's achievements in recent years, he appreciated the country's admirable economic growth rate since the Doi Moi (Renewal) cause, as well as the results achieved in poverty reduction. Vietnam's export structure has changed a lot from a country exporting rice, coffee and agricultural products to an exporter of industrial products with high added value.
The General Secretary of the Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Association stressed that the Vietnamese revolution is a testament to its ability to adapt to the actual and specific circumstances of the country and the world context./.