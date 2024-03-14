World Vietnamese economy making dynamic shift with robust growth: Hong Kong news site The economy of Vietnam is going through a dynamic shift, marked by robust growth and the development of several key trends supporting a stronger looking future, according to an article recently published by the Hong Kong-based news site asianinsiders.com.

World Renowned Korean singer donates money to mangrove forest development in Vietnam Singer Jisoo of Blackpink, one of the Republic of Korea’s most famous music bands, has recently donated all of the profits she has earned from her YouTube channel to charity organisation Save the Children that will use the money to develop mangrove forests in the Vietnamese southernmost province of Ca Mau, the Korean media reported.

World Thai Navy completes salvage of sunken ship The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) on March 12 announced the end of a 19-day-long operation to salvage the sunken HTMS Sukhothai, setting the stage for the creation of a memorial monument.

World Southeast Asia becomes Tesla's priority for expansion Expansion into Southeast Asia is a priority of Tesla, Rohan Patel, a senior executive of the US automotive company, said on March 12, highlighting the fast-growing market where the company faces competition from China's BYD.