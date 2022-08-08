Business Vietnam’s manufacturing output continues to rise The Vietnamese manufacturing sector remained in growth territory at the start of the third quarter of the year, but there were some signs of demand softening, according to a survey released on August 8 by S&P Global.

Business Seven-month index of industrial production up 11.2% The index of industrial production (IIP) in July was estimated to increase by 1.6% over the previous month and by 11.2% over the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Petrolimex applies solutions to cope with big fluctuations in petrol prices The Vietnam National Petroleum Group ((Petrolimex) is adopting a range of solutions in order to complete production and business targets of the third quarter and the entire year of 2022 in the context of unforeseeable fluctuations in petrol prices.

Business Hanoi adopts five-year public investment plan The People’s Council of Hanoi has approved a resolution on middle-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period.