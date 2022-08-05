PM Chinh delivers his remarks at the ceremony to celebrate the MoNRE's 20th anniversary. (Photo: VNA)



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong sends a letter of congratulations and a basket of flowers to MoNRE on the occasion.



The ministry must also enhance the efficiency of the management and use of natural resources while addressing issues related to land and mining management and effectively responding to decline and depletion of water resources to maintain water security, he added.It must also develop a mechanism for sharing resources and resolving disputes in trans-boundary water management and use, particularly along Mekong and Red Rivers, the PM said.He called on MoNRE to unleash potential of coastal areas and bring their advantages into full play, and to build a world-standard ocean and coastline governing system, referring to the fact that Vietnam is aiming to have a blue economy, with sustainable growth of the marine-based economy, improvement of the marine environment, and restoration and preservation of critical marine ecosystems, by 2030.PM Chinh asked the ministry to translate the Law on Environmental Protection into reality, saying it must relocate polluting industrial facilities out of urban and residential zones and improve the environment around industrial clusters, craft villages and river basins. The PM added that MoNRE should bolster the development of the environment industry as well as promote re-use and recycling of waste to turn them into new products or resources.The PM also highlighted Vietnam’s commitments in the Paris Agreement and to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, the UK, which would give the country not only broader access to know-hows, technologies and finance to restructure the economy towards green and circular models, but also ability to actively respond to climate change.On the same day, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong sent a letter of congratulations and a basket of flowers to MoNRE. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also sent baskets of flowers to the ministry./.