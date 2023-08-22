Direct air service between South Jeolla, Khanh Hoa to be launched in October
A direct air route linking the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s South Jeolla province and Vietnam’s central province of Khanh Hoa will be put into operation from late October, the Korean southwestern province’s authorities announced on August 21.
Cam Ranh International Airport in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
Pacific Airlines, a subsidiary of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, will regularly operate the Muan-Nha Trang route with a frequency of two flights a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting from the end of October.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak more than 2 years ago, this is the first time a regular flight has been launched at Muan airport. Before that, this airport had 14 regular routes connecting to nine countries. Currently, it is operating chartered flights for seven routes from five countries of Vietnam, Japan, Mongolia, Philippines, and China.
In the coming time, South Jeolla province plans to expand regular routes with Pacific Airlines.
To attract tourists from Vietnam, from March 15, South Jeolla has offered 15-day visa exemption for them./.