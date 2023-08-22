Business Project launched to increase Cao Son coal mine's capacity Cao Son Coal Joint Stock Company under Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) has launched a project to restore, expand and increase the capacity of Cao Son coal mine in Cam Pha city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.

Business Quang Ninh works hard to promote sale of local products Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh have taken a series of trade connection activities to support businesses and cooperatives in the locality in promoting the stable sale of local products in the domestic and foreign markets, towards sustainable export.

Business Opinions differ over fairness of domestic petroleum prices Whether prices of gasoline in Vietnam are reasonable with regard to income per capita compared to those of other countries around the world remains controversial.