World Indonesia joins global vaccine network The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) opens a global vaccine network for Indonesia's pharmacy industry in Indonesia, the Health Ministry's Secretary General Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha said on September 20.

World Special court to make final ruling on Pol Pot regime’s former leader The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) will rule on the final appeal motion in Case 002/02 concerning Khieu Samphan, one of the senior leaders of the Pol Pot genocidal regime, in connection with crimes against humanity, genocide and grave breaches of the 1949 Geneva Convention.

World Malaysian economy on solid track: minister Malaysian Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department of Economy Mustapa Mohamed affirmed the Malaysian economy is on a solid track, supported by resilient economic foundations, pragmatic policies and diversified economic structures.