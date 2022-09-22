Direct flight to be opened between Indonesia, India
Indonesia's North Sumatra Kualanamu Worldwide Airport is ready to introduce a direct route to India in the end of 2022, as an attempt to increase worldwide passengers.
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia's North Sumatra Kualanamu Worldwide Airport is ready to introduce a direct route to India in the end of 2022, as an attempt to increase worldwide passengers.
The route shared between India and ASEAN is fairly giant and there are currently no direct routine flights connecting Indonesia and India, stated director of Indonesian national airport operator Angkasa Pura Aviasi Achmad Rifai on September 21.
Data shows that 12% of vacationers from India typically enter Indonesia via different ASEAN nations.
The rate is quite high and Kualanamu Airport will open direct flights to and from India so that 12% of those vacationers can travel to Indonesia without transiting through any other ASEAN nation, Achmad Rifai said.
He noted that a national airline and IndiGo Airways are discussing opening extra routes to Indian cities, for examples Delhi, Hyderabad, and Calcutta, from Indonesia’s Medan./.
The route shared between India and ASEAN is fairly giant and there are currently no direct routine flights connecting Indonesia and India, stated director of Indonesian national airport operator Angkasa Pura Aviasi Achmad Rifai on September 21.
Data shows that 12% of vacationers from India typically enter Indonesia via different ASEAN nations.
The rate is quite high and Kualanamu Airport will open direct flights to and from India so that 12% of those vacationers can travel to Indonesia without transiting through any other ASEAN nation, Achmad Rifai said.
He noted that a national airline and IndiGo Airways are discussing opening extra routes to Indian cities, for examples Delhi, Hyderabad, and Calcutta, from Indonesia’s Medan./.