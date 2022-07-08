Indonesia, India support strengthening status of developing countries
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (right) and her Indian counterpart Dr. S. Jaishankar (Photo: Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Dr. S.Jaishankar on July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Bali.
According to an update by the Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on this occasion, Jaishankar reiterated India's support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency. The Indian minister also expressed his appreciation for Indonesia's leadership that is able to bring all the G20 Foreign Ministers to this meeting amid the challenging world situation.
Both ministers shared the view on the importance of strengthening the voices of developing countries and agreed that it is time for these countries to be heard on various international issues.
They also agreed to voice the importance of ending the war and reintegrating exports of agricultural products from Ukraine and wheat and fertilisers from Russia into global supply chains.
India will become the next G20 President in 2023./.