Vietnam, Indonesia enhance parliamentary collaboration
Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 5 for a delegation from Indonesia’s Regional Representative Council (DPD) led by Chairperson of its Committee for Parliamentary Cooperation Sylviana Murin.
Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) receives Chairperson of DPD Committee for Parliamentary Cooperation Sylviana Murin (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 5 for a delegation from Indonesia’s Regional Representative Council (DPD) led by Chairperson of its Committee for Parliamentary Cooperation Sylviana Murin.
Man said the visit demonstrates the resumption of the two legislative bodies’ delegation exchange activities after a long disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He expressed his belief that the two countries’ parliamentary cooperation will contribute to promoting the Vietnam-Indonesia Strategic Partnership and affirmed Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to further develop its traditional friendship and strategic partnership with Indonesia.
As the two countries will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their strategic partnership next year, Man proposed both sides cooperate more closely to bring the partnership to a new height, especially promoting the parliamentary cooperation channel to commensurate the bilateral strategic partnership.
Appreciating the close coordination between the two countries at multilateral organisations and forums over the past time, Man affirmed that the Vietnamese NA will continue working closely with the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly at international and regional inter-parliamentary forums.
For her part, Sylviana Murin spoke highly the close cooperation between the two legislative bodies.
The Indonesian parliament will maintain close coordination with the Vietnamese side at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, she said, expressing her hope both sides will step up parliamentary cooperation activities in the coming time.
At the meeting, the two sides also discussed international and regional issues of mutual concern. Regarding the East Sea issue, they emphasised that as the two ASEAN countries share interests in the East Sea, Vietnam and Indonesia as well as other ASEAN countries will coordinate in the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and negotiations to soon achieve a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Earlier the same day, the Indonesian delegation was received by Bui Van Cuong, NA General Secretary, Chairman of the NA Office and President of the Vietnam - ASEAN Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group./.