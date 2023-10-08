It is in the core of the Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve, the Nui Chua National Park that covers 15,752 hectares and consists of three natural areas of forest, sea and semi-desert.

In recent years, provincial authorities have strengthened measures to conserve endangered and rare species of marine fauna and flora, and sustainably restore and develop the ecosystem of the Nui Chua National Park Marine Protected Area.

The national park was recognised by UNESCO as a global biosphere reserve in 2021.

From the beginning of this year, the park has greeted more than 130,000 local and foreign tourists./.

VNA