The festival will take place at Do Son district’s stadium in Hai Phong northern port city from August 27 to September 5, offering prizes totalling 130 million VND.

As the stadium has a capacity of only 20,000 seats, a large-sized screen will be set up outside the venue to serve spectators.

The festival includes two parts – spiritual rites and festivities - with the first part comprising activities such as incense offering and flag raising ceremonies, and procession, among others.

Buffalo fighting is a unique and traditional festival of the local people. The festival is not only associated with Water Goddess worshiping and sacrificing customs, but also illustrates the planning and strategy and training capacity of buffalo owners. It has become an indispensable part in Hai Phong people’s spiritual life./.

VNA