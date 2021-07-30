Documentary by Vietnamese-origin director nominated for Emmy Awards
Vietnamese-American Director Bao Nguyen (Photo: laodong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – “Be Water”, a film directed by Vietnamese-American Bao Nguyen, has been listed among the nominees for the 42nd Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.
This documentary will vie with four others, namely “Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché”, “John Lewis: Good Trouble”, “Feels Good Man”, and “The Last Ice”.
Part of “30 for 30” - a series of documentary film airing on ESPN, “Be Water” profiles the life of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.
It premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival of the US and then was screened in the Cannes Classics section of the Cannes Film Festival 2020. It has also competed at many other film festivals.
The Emmy Awards are bestowed annually by the US Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
This year, the News & Documentary Emmy Awards will feature honorees in more than 60 categories and be live-streamed in two ceremonies on September 28 and 29./.