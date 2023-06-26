Dolphins spotted off Da Nang coast
Many residents expressed their excitement at witnessing a pod of dolphins leaping and playing in the waters near the Son Tra Peninsula in the central city of Da Nang.
Vo Nguyen Thai Duy shared a video of the dolphins swimming near the Son Tra Peninsula on social media on June 22. The clip was widely shared and commented on by many people.
Several people said they believe that the presence of dolphins indicated positive signs for the marine environment surrounding the Son Tra Peninsula.
Duy said that he had seen dolphins twice before; however, there were more dolphins and they were closer to the shore this time.
It is considered a good omen when people at sea spot dolphins.
Nguyen Duc Vu, head of the Son Tra Peninsula Management Board and Da Nang’s tourist beaches said: "This is the first time someone has filmed dolphins swimming near the shore of the Son Tra Peninsula, between Mui Sung and Mui Nghe.
“Previously, the Rescue Team of the Management Board had encountered several injured dolphins washed ashore, and they were promptly rescued and guided back to the open sea with the cooperation of relevant agencies."/.