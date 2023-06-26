Environment Vietnam, Netherlands tighten cooperation in climate change adaptation Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha will co-chair the 8th meeting of the Vietnam-Netherlands Intergovernmental Committee on Climate Change Adaptation and Water Management slated for June 25-27 in The Hague.

Environment Ten monkeys released into the wild at Bai Tu Long National Park The management board of Bai Tu Long National Park in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s Van Don district on June 22 released ten rescued monkeys of different species into the wild at the park’s Ba Mun forest.

Environment Nestlé collaborates with partners to advance regenerative agriculture in Vietnam Nestlé Vietnam in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has launched a project on sustainable coffee farming under the agro-forestry model in Vietnam, aiming to plant more than 2.3 million trees by 2027.

Environment Rare grey peacock-pheasant discovered in Binh Phuoc The Forest Protection Department of Dong Phuc district in Binh Phuoc province has received a grey peacock-pheasant, which is classified as a critically endangered and rare species of wildlife in need of conservation.