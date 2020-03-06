Business Latest G-bond auction raises over 216 million USD The State Treasury has raised 5 trillion VND (216.4 million USD) worth of Government bonds at a recent auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND on March 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,197 VND per USD on March 6, down 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Work starts on another wind power plant in Soc Trang Construction began on a wind power plant in Vinh Chau town in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on March 5.

Business Overlapping regulations the key issue facing SOE performances Regulatory overlapping was the biggest problem at State-owned enterprises (SOEs) since they were handed over to the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, officials have said.