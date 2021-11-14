Specifically, visitors need to be fully vaccinated for at least 14 days or recover from COVID-19 within six months, and are not required to test for COVID-19.



From the outset of this month, the island welcomes up to eight flights per day from the major cities of Hanoi, HCM City and Da Nang, with a toal of about 2,000 passengers. Similarly, they are only asked to make medical declaration and show vaccination/recovery certificates prior to boarding the plane.

To ensure safety, all vehicles are operated at half capacity and passengers must follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message.

In regards to a roadmap on receiving international tourists, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies are to work with Kien Giang and Phu Quoc authorities on a six-month pilot programme to apply the ‘vaccine passport’, and inspect eligible accommodation and recreation establishments./.

