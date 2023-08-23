At the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Dong A University in the central city of Da Nang and Osaka prefecture of Japan signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement on an internship and employment programme for nursing students in Japan through video conference on August 23.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Director of Osaka prefecture's Welfare Office Yoshida Shinji said the programme not only contributes to addressing the shortage of nursing workers in Japan but also brings significant benefits to Vietnam’s socio-economic development.

Under the agreement, the office will carry out the programme for between 9 months and one year for nursing students from the Dong A University at medical facilities in the prefecture. From 2024, it will receive 10 students annually.

Students will improve upon their nursing and Japanese skills and could work in the prefecture at a later time.

After completing the programme, students will return to complete their studies at the Dong A University. This phase also serves as preparations for students who wish to work in Japan to enter the formal work programme after graduation or become part of the high-quality workforce in local healthcare facilities.

Rector of the Dong A University Dr. Nguyen Thi Anh Dao said each year, the university will send around 300 - 500 students to Japan for internships and work in all fields. The number of its students to Japan will increase annually, toward reaching 700 - 1,000 per year by 2025./.