Business Vietnamese wood, furniture products introduced in Indian expo Vietnamese businesses are exhibiting wood products at the World Furniture Expo (WOFX), which kicked off at Bombay Exhibition Centre in India's Mumbai city on November 17.

Business Vietnamese carmaker receives big order from US service firm Autonomy Vietnamese carmaker VinFast said on November 18 it has received an order from American electric vehicle subscription firm Autonomy for more than 2,500 VF 8 and VF 9 vehicles.

Business Vietnam makes proactive contributions to APEC: official During the 24 years of its membership of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Vietnam has made active and proactive contributions to the forum, thus helping promote regional peace, stability, cooperation and economic linkage, according to Director of Multilateral Trade Policy Department under Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Luong Hoang Thai.

Business President extends best wishes to teachers nationwide President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has extended his best wishes to all teachers, managing officials and staff working in the education sector, on the occasion of 40th Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20).