Dong Nai urged to maintain resources for land clearance for Long Thanh airport
Vu Hong Thanh, head of the National Assembly’s Committee for Economic Affairs, on July 15 urged the southern province of Dong Nai to maintain resources for land retrieval, compensation and resettlement work in service of the Long Thanh airport project.
Vu Hong Thanh, head of the National Assembly’s Committee for Economic Affairs, speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)
At a working session with representatives of Dong Nai province on the work, Thanh asked local leaders to promptly address obstacles to site clearance, while taking into consideration aspirations of residents in the project area.
The Ministry of Transport should push ahead with preparations to begin the construction right after the land clearance work is completed, he requested.
According to the provincial People’s Committee, the project needs to take back more than 5,000 ha of land currently used by 18 organisations and nearly 5,300 households, and this and compensation and resettlement work costs nearly 23 trillion VND (nearly 992 million USD).
More than 1,800 ha for the first phase of the project are expected to be handed over to the investor in the last quarter of this year.
Meanwhile, half of the workload of the Loc An-Binh Son resettlement area has been completed.
Once fully operational, Long Thanh airport will reduce the load on Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City as it is expected to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of freight each year.
Covering a total area of more than 5,580 hectares, the airport will be located in six communes in Long Thanh district in Dong Nai province.
Its total investment is 336.63 trillion VND, with construction divided into three phases./.