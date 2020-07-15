Business Over 672.6 million USD mobilised from G-bonds The State Treasury mobilised 15.6 trillion VND (over 672.6 million USD) through a Government bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on July 15.

Business NA approves state budget balance in 2018 The National Assembly (NA) has issued a Resolution on the allocation of non-refundable aid capital, adjustments to state budget expenditure estimate and approval of state budget balance in 2018.

Business Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey & Company Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year although the pandemic threw a spanner in the works for the country’s thriving economic growth story, McKinsey & Company said in report published on Consultancy.asia.

Business Vietnam looks to use EVFTA to boost exports to Netherlands The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) is able to coordinate with and create the necessary conditions for Vietnamese and Dutch companies to enhance business links, Vietrade Deputy Director Le Hoang Tai has said.