Dong Nai (VNA) – The southern province of Dong Nai earned more than 11 billion USD from exports in the first seven months of 2019, a year-on-year increase of 5.56 percent, according to the provincial Statistical Department.



Footwear and garment-textile, two major export items of the province, totalled over 3.5 billion USD in the period.



Of the figure, footwear exports earned 2.4 billion USD for the province, rising 15.6 percent against the same period last year; while 1.13 billion USD came from garment-textile exports, up 3.7 percent year-on-year.



The Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association has stated that Vietnam’s leather product and footwear sector still maintains competitive advantages in traditional export markets.



In addition, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which took effect in early 2019, has helped the sector reach out to markets in the Americas, including potential ones of Mexico and Canada.



Also in the first seven months, exports of machinery and device stood at 935 million USD, wooden products 806 million USD, iron and steel 428 million USD, among others.



Leading export markets of the province include the US, Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, Belgium, Thailand, Germany and Australia. -VNA