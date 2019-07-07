Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The southern province of Dong Nai recorded a GDP growth of 8.02 percent in the first six months of this year, according to the provincial People’s Committee.The committee said the local economy continues to enjoy high and stable development in line with orientations outlined by the authorities.Industry and trade continued to be the key driver of growth. The industrial and construction sector posted a growth of 9.09 percent, with the processing and manufacturing industry recording the highest expansioin of 9.43 percent.Local firms exported 9.42 billion USD worth of goods in the period, up 6.1 percent year on year, to which foreign-invested companies contributed 7.76 billion USD, a yearly increase of 8.94 percent. The province imported 8 billion USD worth of goods, resulting in a trade surplus of over 1.4 billion USD.The agro-forestry-fishery sector expanded by 3.22 percent, despite the impact of the African swine fever on animal husbandry.Besides, the province has fulfilled the yearly target in attracting foreign investment, when foreign investors poured more than 1 billion USD into Dong Nai in the first half of the year.As a result of good economic growth, budget revenues in the period also picked up 20.8 percent from the same period last year to 26.48 trillion VND (1.14 billion USD).-VNA