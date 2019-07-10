Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– In the first six month of this year, the southern Dong Nai province attracted 1.02 billion USD of foreign direct investment, or 102 percent of the target set for the whole year and 8.03 percent higher than the figure of the same period last year.The provincial Statistics Office further revealed that among the FDI, 48 projects were new with a combined registered capital of 514 million USD, and 512 operational projects added 512.3 million USD to their existing capital.Major new FDI projects include those from the Republic of Korea with capital amounting to 100 million USD.Representatives of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment said the projects are those of high technology, environmentally friendly and suitable to the province’s investment attraction policy.So far, Dong Nai province has attracted a total of 1,420 FDI projects with a combined capital of nearly 29.6 billion USD. Investors in the province are from 43 countries and territories, led by the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (china), and Japan.-VNA