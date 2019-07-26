Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the southern province of Dong Nai topped 1.14 billion USD in seven months of this year, or 114 percent of the 2019 target.



Up to 55 foreign-invested projects were licensed with a total registered capital of over 537 million USD while 64 others registered additional capital of upwards 604 million USD, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.



Newly-licensed projects focus on high-tech and support industry that suit the province’s investment attraction policy.



The province is now home to 1,940 foreign-invested projects worth 34.92 billion USD, mostly by those from 45 countries and territories, including the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China) and Japan as the top investors.-VNA