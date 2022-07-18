German archaeologists Dr. Dominique Görlitz and Dr. Kai Helge Wirth said that the Dong Son bronze drum, dating back to the Bronze Age, shares various similarities with many famous discs found elsewhere around the world, including “Nebra Sky Disc”.

This is an ancient object thought to be the world’s oldest map of the stars created in Germany around 1670 B.C.

Dong Son Culture (dated from the seventh century BC to the first – second century AD) was a Metal Age in ancient Vietnam. It was named by archaeologists for the Dong Son village on the banks of Ma River in Thanh Hoa city, where a number of bronze items were accidentally discovered in 1924.

The Dong Son bronze drums are bronze drums fabricated by the Dong Son culture and one of the finest examples of Vietnamese ancient bronze casting technique./.

VNA