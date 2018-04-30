The programme to promote culture exchange and trade-tourism cooperation between Dong Thap and the Xin Zhu district of Taiwan (China) (Source: VNA)

Dong Thap (VNA) – A programme to promote culture exchange and trade-tourism cooperation between the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap and the Xin Zhu district of Taiwan (China) took place in Cao Lanh city on April 29.



According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Doan Tan Buu, with the area of over 3,200 sq.m and a population of nearly 1.7 million people, Dong Thap boasts the potential for developing agriculture, processing industry and trade-service-tourism.



It is also home to attractive tourism destinations and popular historical relic sites such as the Go Thap Special National Relic Site, the Tram Chim National Park (2000th Ramsar Site of the world), the Gao Giong Ecotourism Site and the Xeo Quyt Relic Site, among others.



Apart from focusing on boosting socio-economic development, and key agricultural commodities, Dong Thap has also paid special attention to building a friendly government and promoting administrative reform, thus making it easier for enterprises to expand investment in the locality.



Dong Thap, for ten consecutive years, has been named in the top five performers in the country's provincial competitiveness index (PCI). It was also one of the most outstanding localities of the provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), the Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index, and the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Index.



Talking about the connection between the two localities, Buu said nearly 200 students from Dong Thap are pursuing tertiary education in Xin Zhu, adding that the Taiwanese locality is also a labour export market of Dong Thap.



Qiu Jing Chun, Chairman of Xin Zhu, said being a locality with cultural diversity, Xin Zhu looks forward to promoting cultural exchange with localities in the region, thus building more close and long-term ties in the fields of culture, education and health.



Xin Zhu is on the way to become a high-tech agricultural centre in Taiwan, he said, expressing his hope that through the meeting, the two sides’ authorities will serve as a bridge connecting their enterprises, hence further bolstering economic cooperation.



In the framework of the exchange, from April 29 to May 1, there are 40 booths featuring traditional culture activities of the Taiwanese locality and Dong Thap’s products in the Go Thap Special National Relic Site in Thap Muoi district.-VNA