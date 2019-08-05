One of the boat incidents occurs in the central Philippines on August 3 (Photo: AP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The death toll from the recent capsize of three ferries in the central Philippines has risen to 27 while six others went missing, said the disaster agency of Iloilo city on August 4.



On August 3 afternoon, two ferries with 86 passengers and crewmembers capsized while en route from Iloilo to Guimaras city. A third ferry with four crewmembers on board also sunk on the day.



A monsoon caused heavy rains, strong winds and big waves in the time of the incidents. Philippine competent agencies are investigating the reasons those vessels sailed in such dangerous weather as other boats cancelled their trips.



Meanwhile, big rains triggered by storm caused flooding in many roads in Manila capital city, Luzon Island and the central region, forcing the closure of offices and schools in the areas. -VNA