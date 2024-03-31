Director of the International Department of the WPK’s Central Committee Kim Song Nam (left) meets the General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. (Photo: KCNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) led by Director of the International Department of the WPK’s Central Committee Kim Song Nam has visited Laos, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



Within the framework of the visit, Kim Song Nam met Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the external relations committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP).



Kim also paid a courtesy visit to the General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. At the meeting, Kim said the DPRK will promote strategic cooperation relations with Laos and the two peoples’ brotherly ties./.