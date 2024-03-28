Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen receives Director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Song Nam on March 27. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City wishes to strengthen cooperation with localities of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), said Politburo member, Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on March 27 while receiving Director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Song Nam.

Nen emphasised that the city’s Party Committee, administration, and people always value the traditional friendship and cooperative relations between the two Parties, Governments, and peoples of Vietnam and DPRK.

Together with other localities in Vietnam, the city has been implementing the cooperation directions agreed upon by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chairman of the WPK, Chairman of the DPRK’s State Affairs Commission Kim Jong-un during the latter's visit to Vietnam in 2019.

Briefing his guest on Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic situation, Nen said the city plans to send a delegation on a working visit to the DPRK in June

For his part, the Korean official expressed his impression of the city’s development achievements.

He also wished the two sides strengthen the implementation of the cooperation directions agreed upon by leaders of the two countries as well as boost cooperative relations between the two Parties and two States.

He thanked the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for choosing DPRK’s localities to expand cooperation in the coming years, wishing that the localities will develop close relations that help strengthen the relations between the two countries./.