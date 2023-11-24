Business Vietnam’s animal feed, raw material imports reach 4.27 billion USD Vietnam spent a total of 4.27 billion USD importing animal feed and raw materials in the first 10 months of this year, down 5.2% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Customs.

Business Great potential for Vietnamese goods to enter Africa, Middle East An online workshop discussing measures to further promote the export of potential products to Africa and the Middle East was held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency on November 23.

Business MoIT boosts supply-demand connection to support development The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has improved the efficiency and quality of connecting supply and demand, as well as cooperation between businesses and localities, making an important and positive contribution to the country's economic development.

Business Canada supports Tra Vinh’s small, medium-sized enterprises The People's Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh and the Canadian Embassy in Vietnam on November 23 summarised a Canada-funded project to support local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and celebrated 22 years of bilateral cooperation.