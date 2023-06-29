The special prize goes to Pham Tung Chi from Nguyen Du Primary School, Hanoi 's Ha Dong district, with the work "Roof of Love", describing dreams of children with cancer for a happy family. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A ceremony to award and auction winning artworks of the first “Dream House” paining contest in 2023 was held in Hanoi on June 29.

The activity aims to raise fund and help disadvantaged children in the programme "Lighting up dreams" initiated in 2014.

The event created a useful playground, helping children to promote their imagination and creativity.

More than a month after its launch, from April 24 to May 31, the organiser received over 13,000 works from more than 10,000 contestants from across the country.

The special prize went to Pham Tung Chi from Nguyen Du Primary School, Hanoi's Ha Dong district, with the work "Roof of Love", describing dreams of children with cancer for a happy family./.