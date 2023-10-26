Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnamese team targets 3-4 gold medals at Asian Para Games A 71-member team from Vietnam will compete in seven sports at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, from October 22-28. They target bagging three or four gold medals in the biggest Asian sporting event for people with disabilities.

Culture - Sports Infographic 36 vendor streets make Hanoi’s Old Quarter unique Hanoi’s Old Quarter is known for not only its 36 bustling vendor streets, but also diverse festivals and folk arts. Together, they make the Old Quarter a cultural cradle of the thousand-year-old capital city.

Culture - Sports Infographic Suoi Giang ancient tea trees in Yen Bai province The ancient tea trees of Suoi Giang commune in Van Chan district, Yen Bai province, have long been associated with the art, cuisine, and unique cultural features of the H’Mong ethnic minority people.