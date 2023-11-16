Eco-labelling – Malaysia’s breakthrough initiative
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is making significant strides in its commitment to sustainability through its innovative eco-labelling programme.
Ecolabelling is a voluntary environmental performance certification and labelling that identifies products or services that are proven to be environmentally preferable within a specific category, according to Business Today.
In Malaysia, the SIRIM Eco-label is granted by SIRIM QAS International, accredited to ISO/IEC 17065 – the General Requirement for Bodies Operating Product Certification Systems by the Department of Standards Malaysia. This certification also complies with ISO 14024 requirements and principles, ensuring global acceptance and reinforcing the certification process’s reliability and credibility.
The SIRIM Eco-Labelling mark serves as a powerful means to communicate a product’s environmental benefits to consumers, empowering them to make purchasing decisions with environmental considerations in mind.
In a market filled with numerous product claims, the SIRIM Eco-Labelling mark acts as an effective marketing tool, enabling companies to position both their products and their brand as environmentally conscious.
An eco-labelling scheme verifies that products are environmentally preferable and compliant with sustainable standards. This competitive advantage extends to global “green markets”, where eco-labelled products often command premium prices.
Moreover, eco-labelling schemes incentivise businesses to adopt sustainable practices across their operations.
Additionally, eco-labelling encourages government and private sectors to engage in environmentally friendly purchasing initiatives, providing valuable insights for policymakers shaping sustainability objectives.
In 2025, Malaysia plans to increase the government green procurement of selected green products and services by 25%. With this, the demand for regionally produced green goods, services and innovations will rise which in return will encourage public sectors to engage in green procurement, thereby growing the green market./.
