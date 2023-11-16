World Global Media Congress explores education, media through visionary dialogues The second day of the Global Media Congress (GMC) has drawn to a close after a series of groundbreaking announcements, discussions and exhibitions that set further new benchmarks in the world of media and communications.

ASEAN ADMM Plus issues joint statement on women, peace and security Defence ministers participating at the 10th ASEAN Defence Minister Meeting (ADMM) Plus in Jakarta on November 16 issued a joint statement on women, peace and security (WPS).

World Thai people devoted to mobile: study Thais continue to embrace mobile devices to manage the cost of living and increase revenue, while some are optimistic about generative artificial intelligence (AI), according to a Telenor Asia study.

World Malaysia's aerospace industry on track to meet revenue target Malaysia's aerospace industry is on track to meet its revenue target of 18 billion RM (about 3.84 billion USD) this year, with the industry expected to grow even faster next year as its product portfolio for the global aerospace supply chain expands.