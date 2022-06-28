National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (centre) witnesses the signing of the MoU between universities of Vietnam and Hungary. (Photo: VNA)

Budapest (VNA) – Vietnam and Hungary should promote cooperation to effectively implement education agreements that were signed by the two countries, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has said.



Thanh made the suggestion at the Vietnam-Hungary Higher Education Cooperation Conference held on June 27 (local time) in Budapest, as part of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's official visit to the European country.



Hungary has strengths in training fields such as medicine, electronics, energy, literature and arts, especially in high-tech agriculture, agro-processing industry, and law, Thanh said, adding that Vietnam has high demand for human resources in this regard for the country's renewal process



He said that in the long term, it is necessary for training and research institutions to devise specific solutions to promote stronger educational collaboration between the two countries in the above-mentioned fields, especially the organisation of business trips and exchange of delegations of universities and research institutes to learn from each other.



Over the past 72 years of cooperation and development, the two countries have achieved outstanding achievements in all fields, including special contributions of education and training cooperation between Hungary and Vietnam.



The agreement on educational cooperation signed in 2013 between the two nations was clear evidence of the commitments to promote the bilateral partnership, he said.



Currently, there are more than 600 Vietnamese students studying and working in Hungary, and the latter grants 200 scholarships to Vietnam each year, Thanh added.



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue poses for a group photo with participants at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Balazs Hanko, Secretary of State of the Hungarian Ministry of Culture and Innovation, affirmed that the two countries will continue to build effective cooperative relationships between universities and colleges, thereby further enhancing their long-standing traditional friendship.



At the conference, representatives of Vietnamese and Hungarian universities delivered presentations on a number of topics such as digital transformation in higher education, cooperation in medicine and pharmacy between Vietnam and Hungary, digitisation as well as promoting international collaboration in Hungarian universities.



At the conference, Vietnamese universities and Hungarian partners signed nine memoranda of understanding on cooperation in the fields of training and scientific research./.