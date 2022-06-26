National Assembly Chairman arrives in Hungary, begins official visit
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-level delegation of the Vietnamese legislature arrived at Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, in the afternoon June 25 (local time), beginning an official visit at the invitation of of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, László Kövér.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) was welcomed at the airport by Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian parliament István Jakab (Photo: VNA)
Hue and the delegation were welcomed at the airport by Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian parliament István Jakab, Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba and Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao, among others.
The visit of NA Chairman Hue takes place amid good development of the Vietnam-Hungary ties after the two countries elevated their relationship to a comprehensive partnership during the visit in 2018 of Vietnam’s Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
Hungary has been very active in pushing for the ratification of the EU-Vietnam FTA. It was also the first among EU member states to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
The two-way trade totalled 1.1 billion USD last year with improved balance of trade, despite impacts of COVID-19.
Education-training is a traditional cooperation field between the two sides, with thousands of Vietnamese having received training in Hungary. The European nation has been the largest provider of scholarships for Vietnamese students among EU nations. It is taking necessary steps to establish a Hungarian cultural centre in Hanoi.
It has been committed to providing Vietnam with ODA loans worth 440 million EUR for the implementation of a number of priority projects in Vietnam.
The two parliaments have also maintained the exchange of high-ranking delegations, sharing of experience and exchanges between their committees and parliamentary friendship groups, along with close coordination at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums like AIPA, AIPA, IPU, APPF, ASEP or APF.
The visit demonstrates the political resolve of both sides to promote parliamentary cooperation, particularly in building and completing a legal corridor to facilitate stable and long-term operation for their investors and businesses, and promote collaboration in multiple areas./.