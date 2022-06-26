Politics NA Chairman’s visit to Hungary promises new cooperation opportunities: Ambassador Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Hungary from June 26-28 will surely open up many cooperation opportunities for the two countries and their parliaments, Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba has affirmed.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao, Thai provinces strengthen multifaceted cooperation A conference promoting collaboration among Quang Tri of Vietnam, Savannakhet of Laos and Mukdahan of Thailand in trade, investment, tourism, labour, and communications took place in the central Vietnamese province’s Dong Ha city on June 24.

Politics Gov’t leader receives visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 24 received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.