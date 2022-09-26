Destinations Infographic Hanoi remains top on travellers’ lists Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.

Destinations Infographic Hanoi among world’s 25 best food destinations Hanoi has been listed among 25 best tourist destinations for food lovers in the world as voted by Tripadvisor readers.

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay ranks fifth among world's 10 most beautiful places The Travel magazine of Canada has named 10 most beautiful places of the world in 2022, with Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province occupying the fifth place.

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.