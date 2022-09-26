Eight cultural and natural world heritage sites in Vietnam
Vietnam ratified the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage on October 19, 1987. Ever since, eight sites in Vietnam have been recognised as cultural and natural world heritage.
VNA
VNA
Vietnam 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage cultural and natural world heritage vietnamplus vietnam news agency
You should also see
InfographicCuc Phuong national park among leading national parks in Asia
The Cuc Phuong National Park, a famous tourist destination in the northern province of Ninh Binh, has once again been named "Asia's Leading National Park".
See more
InfographicHanoi remains top on travellers’ lists
Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.
InfographicHanoi among world’s 25 best food destinations
Hanoi has been listed among 25 best tourist destinations for food lovers in the world as voted by Tripadvisor readers.
InfographicHa Long Bay ranks fifth among world's 10 most beautiful places
The Travel magazine of Canada has named 10 most beautiful places of the world in 2022, with Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province occupying the fifth place.
InfographicHa Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia
The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.
InfographicTop 10 hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022
Vietnam's tourism sector officially entered the recovery stage after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging an increase in demand of search for destinations, US-based online booking travel agency Booking.com announced top 10 most hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022.