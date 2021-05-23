Politics PM: COVID-19 quarantine policy demonstrates humanitarian spirit The quarantine policy in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic shows the spirit of humanity of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stated.

Politics Infographic 6-step protocol for voters on election day The National Election Council has issued 6-step protocol for voters casting ballots for deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Infographic Election a great festival of the nation The election is a great festival of the nation, a chance for voters to exercise their citizen right and duty in selecting capable persons representing the people’s will, aspiration and right to mastery in the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.

Politics Military personnel exercise citizens’ right, duty to vote Joining voters across the country, constituents of the Vietnam People’s Army exercised the right and duty to vote on May 23 to select deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.