Election Council: turnout rate at 95.65 percent by 17:30
Preliminary reports show that 95.65 percent of voters nationwide went to the polls by 17:30 on May 23 to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term.
NA General Secretary Bui Van Cuong, who is also Chairman of the NA Office and Chief of the National Election Council (NEC) Office, in an interview with the press. (Photo: VNA)
NA General Secretary Bui Van Cuong, who is also Chairman of the NA Office and Chief of the National Election Council (NEC) Office, said 31,985 polling stations saw the turnout rate of 100 percent.
Cuong told the press that voters nationwide has realised their responsibility for building the socialist rule-of-law state, and shown their trust in the leadership of the Party and the State.
Apart from ensuring security and safety for the elections, efforts have been made in COVID-19 prevention and control, he said, stressing it can be affirmed at this time that the elections took place smoothly in line with regulations./.
More than 69 million voters across the country at 7am on May 23 began to the poll to elect 500 deputies to the 15th NA among 866 candidates./.