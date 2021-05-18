Politics Vietnam attends IPU's virtual meeting on peace, security issues Vietnam lauds efforts of the international community, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in raising awareness and actions of parliaments, governments and people about peace and security issues caused by climate change, said permanent member of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha.

Politics PMs look to boost Vietnam – Japan partnership Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide lauded the growing Vietnam – Japan ties and discussed ways to boost the two nations’ extensive strategic partnership at their phone talks on May 17.

Politics NA Chairman orders intensification of ombudsman work National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 17 ordered the stepping up of ombudsman work, saying that the NA Standing Committee’s Ombudsman Board should improve the quality of its supervision and consultation efforts.

Politics Congratulations to new Prime Minister of Republic of Korea Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 17 sent a message of congratulations to Kim Boo-kyum on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK).