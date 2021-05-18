Election preparations ready for voters to go to the polls
Preparations have been completed in all constituencies nationwide for over 69 million voters to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021 - 2026 tenure on May 23.
Posters on the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure (Photo: VNA)
In its report, the Government noted that despite complicated and unpredictable COVID-19 developments, thanks to the drastic and timely directions and the close coordination between the National Election Council, the NA Standing Committee, the Government, the Prime Minister, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and local Party committees and authorities, election preparations have been carried out in conformity with the Politburo’s directions and legal regulations.
Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra said to gear up for the elections, organisations in charge of the voting have been set up in localities, with 63 election committees at the provincial level, 682 others at the district level, and 10,134 at the communal level.
Police officers of Hanoi's Ba Dinh district check the preparations for the elections (Photo: VNA)As many as 84,767 election groups have been established in constituencies across the country. Localities’ data show that there are 69,198,594 voters in the coming elections.
Meanwhile, the official list of candidates in the NA election consists of 866 people, including 203 from central agencies, 663 from localities, and nine self-nominated. The new parliament will have 500 deputies.
There are 6,201 candidates in the election of deputies to provincial-level People’s Councils, including 18 self-nominated. Among them, 3,727 are set to be selected.
So far, the National Election Council has agreed to early voting in some constituencies with certain disadvantages in 15 provincial-level localities, namely Hai Phong, Can Tho, Ca Mau, Quang Binh, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Binh Dinh, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Kon Tum, Hau Giang, Kien Giang, Nghe An, and Bac Lieu./.