Society Swiss Party of Labour voices solidarity with Vietnamese AO victims The Swiss Party of Labour has expressed its solidarity with Vietnamese-French woman Tran To Nga and all Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims of Vietnam after a French court rejected Nga’s lawsuit seeking justice for the victims.

Society Hanoi’s students to take summer break early Students in the capital city of Hanoi will take their summer break from May 15, instead of May 28.

Society Hanoi students win medals at 2021 Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad Students from Hanoi bagged one gold, two silver, and a bronze at the 2021 Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad, the municipal Department of Education and Training announced on May 14.