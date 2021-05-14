Voters need to make health declarations: home affairs minister
Those who engage in the upcoming elections, including voters and members of election groups, need to make health declarations in person or through apps, according to a document freshly signed by Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra.
Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Those who engage in the upcoming elections, including voters and members of election groups, need to make health declarations in person or through apps, according to a document freshly signed by Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra.
The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure are set for May 23.
Given the complex developments of COVID-19, Tra, who is also a member of the National Election Council, ordered wearing masks, avoiding big gatherings, and keeping physical distance of at least two metres at polling stations.
Municipal and provincial election committees should put forth flexible voting scenarios based on reality in each locality, the document reads.
Voters should not go to polling stations in crowds, Tra said, suggesting communal People’s Committees and election groups arrange the voting time for each village and residential area./.