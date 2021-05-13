Two more provinces to hold early voting
The National Election Council (NEC) has allowed the Central Highlands provinces of Kon Tum and Dak Lak to hold early voting at certain polling stations.
The National Election Council has asked local election committees, agencies and organisations to quickly draw up plans for the early elections, and step up the information work. (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, voters at polling stations in Ngoc Linh, Muong Hoong, Dak Man, Dak Plo, Dak Nhoong and Dak Long communes in Dak Glei district, and the border guard station in Dak Xu commune in Ngoc Hoi district, Kon Tum province, will cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Council for 2021-2026 on May 22, one day ahead of schedule.
The voting will also take place the same day at polling stations of armed forces in Ea Sup and Buon Don districts, and Buon Ma Thuot city of Dak Lak province.
Apart from Kon Tum and Dak Lak, 12 other cities and provinces will also hold early voting in certain polling stations, namely Hai Phong, Can Tho, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Dinh, Ca Mau, Dak Nong, Hau Giang, Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Quang Binh and Nghe An.
The time for early polling has been set in line with Article 71 of the law on election of deputies to the NA and People’s Councils.
Voters nationwide will go to the poll to select 500 deputies to the 15th NA from 868 candidates on May 23./.