Politics Joyful atmosphere in Truong Sa ahead of election day In the early days of May 2021, a joyful atmosphere is felt clearly on islands and islets in Truong Sa district, Khanh Hoa province, where preparations for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure have been completed.

Politics Hanoi’s police ensures security, order for election day Hanoi’s police force has deployed their tasks to ensure security and order during the election day following an online ceremony to launch a campaign to ensure security and safety for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 slated for May 23.

Politics Ba Ria – Vung Tau holds early voting for officers, soldiers on offshore station Officers and soldiers serving on marine platform and offshore fishermen have exercised their rights and responsibilities as citizens by casting an early ballot in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Vietnam sends message of sympathy over bombing in Maldives’ capital Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has sent a message of sympathy to Minister in Foreign Ministry of Maldives Abdulla Shahid over a bomb attack in Male capital which injured the Parliament Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed.