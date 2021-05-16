Early voting held in island, remote areas
Soldiers and people living and working in the island township of Truong Sa and the island communes of Sinh Ton and Song Tu Tay, in Truong Sa district of central Khanh Hoa province, went to the polls on May 16, a week ahead of the official election day, to cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Nguyen Van Khanh, who is on duty on Truong Sa (Spratly) islands, is among the first to vote for the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels. (Photo: VNA)
As the COVID-19 pandemic has become more complicated, prevention measures were put in place to ensure safety for locals.
Chairman of Truong Sa district People’s Committee Le Dinh Hai, head of the district’s electoral commission, said that prior to the election day, two surveillance vessels were arranged to transport ballot boxes, voters’ cards, and decorations serving the elections to each island and polling station, adding they would receive the ballot boxes and return to the shore by May 22.
Truong Sa district has six election constituencies with 24 election groups, three of which held early election.
Voters in border commune of La Ee wait in line to cast their ballots. (Photo: VNA)
Meanwhile in the central province of Quang Nam, early voting was successfully held in six border communes of Nam Giang district, with nearly 5,000 voters, mostly Co Tu and Gie Trieng ethnic people, casting their ballots at 24 polling places.
According to Director of the provincial Department of Home Affairs Tran Thi Kim Thoa, the locality ensured good security and social order before and during the election day, while facilities and documents were meticulously prepared ahead of the day.
Furthermore, COVID-19 prevention measures were put in place, with arrangement of facemasks and sanitizers, as well as implementation of distancing./.