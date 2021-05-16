Politics State President meets with Ho Chi Minh City’s voters State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and candidates for the 15th National Assembly met with voters in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts of Ho Chi Minh City on May 14-15 via videoconference.

Politics Border localities ready for National Election Day Localities in the northern mountainous province of Son La have now completed preparations for the upcoming National Election Day. In Song Ma, a border district in the province, everything is set for Vietnam’s big day.

Politics Warnings given to Chairman of Vietnam Southern Food Corporation The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has decided to give warnings to Vo Thanh Ha, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Vietnam Southern Food Corporation, for his wrongdoings in land management in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.