Eleven new cases raise total COVID-19 infections to 2,472
Eleven new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Vietnam in the 12 hours as of 6am on March 2, and all are in northern Hai Duong province, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
The new cases are F1, who had close contact with previously confirmed patients and thus, have been sent to concentrated quarantine sites since February 28.
They are undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 treatment hospital No 3, based at Branch No 2 of the Sao Do University, of Hai Duong.
The COVID-19 tally in the country now stands at 2,472, 1,561 of which are domestic infections, including 868 reported since January 27, when the latest outbreak began.
Ten localities haven’t seen any new infections over the last 17 days, namely Hoa Binh, Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Binh Duong, Hung Yen, Bac Giang, Gia Lai, Bac Ninh, and Quang Ninh provinces, along with Ho Chi Minh City.
Meanwhile, Hanoi has stayed free of new cases for 14 days.
As many as 1,892 patients have recovered from COVID-19.
Among those still under treatment, 66 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 37 others twice, and 113 thrice, the treatment sub-committee said.
There are 58,758 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present./.