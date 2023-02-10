Embassy joins search, rescue activities in Turkey
The Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey has sent a working delegation to southeastern provinces joining search and rescue activities for victims of an earthquake that devastated this part the country on February 6. So far, there was no information on Vietnamese citizens dead or injured in the disaster.
Rescue workers transport a woman who survived the earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, on February 9, 2023. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Rome (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey has sent a working delegation to southeastern provinces joining search and rescue activities for victims of an earthquake that devastated this part of the country on February 6. So far, there was no information on Vietnamese citizens dead or injured in the disaster.
In addition to contacting authorities and police of 10 affected localities to seek information related to Vietnamese citizens and engaging in supporting the victims, the delegation receives and gives guidance to Vietnamese forces deployed to Turkey joining search/rescue efforts, First Secretary at the embassy Nguyen Phu Tan Huong told the Vietnam News Agency.
According to Huong, some 200 Vietnamese expatriates live in Turkey, most of them are women married to Turkish men. There are a few members of the group residing in the quake-hit areas. To seek support, the Vietnamese can contact the embassy through hotlines 0090 545 785 85 48, she advised.
Huong said the Association of Overseas Vietnamese in Turkey is raising funds for the victims. For the same purpose, on February 8, the embassy held an event to donate money and necessities.
The disaster has left approximately 6,500 buildings collapsed, at least over 21,000 people dead, and hundreds of thousands others homeless./.