Society Ministry targets reducing traffic accidents by 10% in 2023 The Ministry of Transport on launched the Traffic Safety Year 2023, which aims to decrease the annual number of accidents, deaths, and injuries by five to 10%.

Society Transport ministry to inspect driving education centres across country The Ministry of Transport will set up three inspection groups to check up on driving training and examination activities at driver training centres in all 63 localities before April 15 this year.

Society Hanoi launches information systems, applications for common use The Hanoi People’s Committee officially launched the city’s information systems and applications for common use on February 9, part of local efforts to develop a digital administration.

Society Vietnamese students win gold at Int’l Creative Papers Conference & Olympic Seven Vietnamese students have claimed gold prizes at the fifth International Creative Papers Conference (ICPC) and Olympic which was recently held in the Republic of Korea (RoK).