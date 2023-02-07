Embassy ready to assist Vietnamese affected by earthquake in Turkey
Rescuers and volunteers search for victims and survivors trapped in the rubble after a strong earthquake in the village of Besnia, near the town of Harim, Idlib province Syria, bordering Turkey. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey had by February 6 recorded no Vietnamese citizens dead or injured in an earthquake that devastated the country earlier the same day.
Nguyen Phu Tan Huong, First Secretary at the Vietnamese Embassy, said the embassy has contacted local authorities and Vietnamese expatriates to frequently update information about the incident, and stayed ready to take citizen protection measures in case there are Vietnamese victims in the quake.
To seek support, Vietnamese citizens can contact the embassy through its Facebook page or hotline 90 545 7858548 or the citizen protection hotline 84.981848484, she advised.
There are a few Vietnamese citizens living in the areas affected by the earthquake. In the days to come, the embassy will send staff to these localities to keep update on the situation and provide prompt assistance, Huong said.
At least 3,830 deaths have been confirmed so far after the powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria early February 6, CNN has reported./.