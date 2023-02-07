Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Acting President receives outgoing Brazilian Ambassador Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has hailed outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Fernando Apparício da Silva’s contributions to consolidating the practical and effective development of Vietnam-Brazil comprehensive partnership during his tenure.

Politics Vietnam sends sympathy messages to Turkey, Syria over earthquake Vietnam's Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on February 6 sent messages of sympathy to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Syria Bashar al-Assad over casualties caused by a strong earthquake in the two countries.

Politics New recruits sent off in ceremonies for military service Ceremonies to see young people off for military service were held in 30 towns and districts of Hanoi on February 6.