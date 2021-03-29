World German historian: My Lai massacre a terrible war crime The My Lai massacre was a terrible war crime in its dimensions but it was not an isolated incident, German historian Bernd Greiner from Hamburg was quoted as saying by the German-based public-broadcasting radio station Deutschlandfunk.

World Indonesian police seize explosives related to church attack on Sulawesi island Indonesian police on March 29 found explosives in a raid outside Jakarta related to a cathedral attack one day earlier on Sulawesi island, Kompas TV channel reported.

ASEAN Thailand to reopen Phuket island to vaccinated tourists Thailand’s famous resort island Phuket is set to be the first province to waive the quarantine requirement for foreign visitors who have been vaccinated from July 1.

ASEAN Indonesian police probe suspected church suicide bombing Indonesia’s National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said that police officers are investigating an explosion in front of a cathedral in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on March 28 morning as a suicide bombing. ​