Embassy keeps close watch on situation in northern Mozambique: ambassador
The Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique has always kept a close watch on the situation relating to terrorist attacks in northern Mozambique, and given advice to Vietnamese citizens in the affected areas.
Illustrative image (Photo: EPA/VNA)
Pretoria (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique has always kept a close watch on the situation relating to terrorist attacks in northern Mozambique, and given advice to Vietnamese citizens in the affected areas.
Vietnamese Ambassador Le Huy Hoang affirmed that no Vietnamese citizens have their life or health harmed by terrorist attacks and extreme violence in northern Mozambique.
The ambassador made the remarks in the context of recent attacks on foreigners in Palma town in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado, which has triggered international concern.
According to the South African Government News Agency (SAnews), the conflict, which intensified on March 26, has left dozens dead while about 60 people are believed to be still missing after a group of terrorists stormed into the town.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) of South Africa said many South Africans have been affected by these attacks, and a South African man is among the dead.
The department said South Africa is now working with the local authorities on verifications through its mission in Maputo, as well as providing the necessary consular services.
“South Africa stands ready to work with the government of Mozambique in pursuit of lasting peace and stability,” it said./.