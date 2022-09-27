A delegation of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Embassy of Vietnam in France pose for a photo at the house of a noble family where late President Ho Chi Minh worked as a gardener in Saint-Adresse. (Photo: VNA)



Paris (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in France on September 26 arranged a trip to the French cities of Le Havre and Sainte Adresse where late President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked from 1911-1912.



The delegation paid a floral tribute to the late President at 1 Admiral Courbet street in Le Havre, and the house where he used to work in Saint-Adresse.



Speaking at a reception for the delegation, Mayor of Saint-Adresse Hubert Dejean de La Batie highlighted the close bilateral relations between France and Vietnam, saying that there are deep connections between the two nations not only in diplomatic ties but also their great friendship and solidarity.



He expressed his hope that the relationship between the two nations, as well as between Vietnam and Saint Adresse, will grow stronger, becoming a symbol of cooperation, peace and friendship in the world.



The plan to build a memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh at the house where he used to work has received support, he said, expressing his determination to promote the project.



The work will be testament to the cooperation between Saint Adresse and Vietnam, he added.



For his part, Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang affirmed that throughout France, places where late President Ho Chi Minh once visited have all become historical places attached to the Vietnamese people.



He hoped Le Havre and Saint Adresse, as well as other France localities, will join in organising activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and 10 years of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and France in 2023./.