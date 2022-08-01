Business HCM City: Port infrastructure fees halved from August 1 Port infrastructure fees for imported and exported goods transported by inland waterways in and out of Ho Chi Minh City are halved from August 1, in accordance with a resolution approved by the municipal People’s Council.

Business Reference exchange rate down 15 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,161 VND/USD on August 1, down 15 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

Business Vietnam posts two-fold growth in agricultural trade surplus in 7 months Vietnam's import-export value of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products reached 58.3 billion USD in the first seven months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 7.2%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.