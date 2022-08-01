Embassy seeks to boost farm produce, food trading with Switzerland
A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland paid a working trip to Vevey town on July 30 to seek ways to promote trade, especially in agricultural products and processed food, between the two countries’ localities.
Geneva (VNA) –
The delegation, led by Ambassador Phung The Long, visited a traditional weekend market of the town where a number of locally made vegetables and food were sold.
The Vietnamese-run Maison Viet Restaurant offered many dishes of Vietnam at this market.
Also present there, Ly Huu Bao, owner of Ly Thanh food store, talked to the delegation about the competitiveness of Vietnamese products in Switzerland, and said he hoped to have more quality products from Vietnam in his store.
The delegation also visited Alimentarium - the world’s first food-themed museum located in Vevey, where a tea set made in Vietnam’s famous Bat Trang pottery village is among more than 10,000 objects on display.
The ambassador, President of the Swiss - Vietnamese Business Gateway (SVBG) Nguyen Thi Thuc, and other SVBG members discussed cooperation potential and measures to enhance trade and sharing information about scientific and technical advances in agriculture, forestry, harvesting, preservation, and processing between Switzerland and Vietnamese localities.
Long said Switzerland is strong at agricultural techniques and food processing that Vietnam can learn and apply to improve product quality and meet export requirements in Europe.
He also suggested a business association of Vietnamese people be set up in Switzerland which, he said, will boost information sharing to create business opportunities./.