Business Vietnamese airports expected to serve 100 mln passengers in 2022 Vietnamese airports are expected to serve 100 million passengers this year, compared to the pre-pandemic level of 120 million recorded in 2019, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Business Loc Troi receives orders to export 400,000 tonnes of rice to EU Loc Troi Group, a leading provider of agricultural services and products in Vietnam, has so far got orders to export 400,000 tonnes of rice to the European Union (EU) market in 2023, according to a representative of the company. ​

Business Coffee exports this year may hit 4 billion USD The General Department of Vietnam Customs has said that the local coffee industry may reach an export milestone of 4 billion USD for 2022.